TAYLORSVILLE Wayne Edward Starnes, 68, of Taylorsville, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. Wayne was born March 17, 1951, to Billy Edward and Marie Dagenhart Starnes. He worked at Hickory Daily Record and Mitchell Gold. He was also an avid fisherman, enjoyed playing golf and watching drag racing. Wayne was preceded in death by his father; and a brother, Mark Starnes. Those left to cherish memories of Wayne include his mother, Marie Dagenhart Starnes; son, Scott Starnes (Misty) of Claremont; one daughter, Farrah Hefner (Mark) of Taylorsville; three grandsons, Joshua, Jordan and Jacob Starnes; three great-grandchildren, Leilah, Leland and Oakley Starnes; two sisters, Lisa Gull (Michael), Shelia Baker (Lindsey); two brothers, Richard, (Renda) and Jeffrey Starnes, all of Taylorsville; along with a number of nieces and nephews. Visitation for Mr. Starnes will be held Saturday, Sept. 7, at Mt. Bethel U.M.C. from 1 to 2:30 p.m., with the funeral service following at 2:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to the Gideon Memorial Bible Fund, Gideons International, Taylorsville Camp, PO. Box 517, Taylorsville, NC 28681. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.