October 18, 1927 - March 11, 2020 Ralph Lee Starnes, 92, of Granite Falls passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem. Born Oct. 18, 1927, he was the son of the late Oliver Pinkney Starnes and Beulah Mae Poovey Starnes. In addition to his parents, Ralph was preceded in death by his wife, Omega Compton Starnes; brothers, Clyde P. Starnes and wife, Avis, Fred J. Starnes and wife, Ruth, Samuel P. Starnes and wife, Margaret; and his sister, Mary Starnes Bolick and husband, Carl. Ralph drove the school bus for four years in high school and was recognized by the superintendent of Caldwell County Schools as a safe and responsible driver, never having had an accident. He served two years in the U.S. Army, stationed in Germany working in the mechanical supply division. Retiring from Corning (formally Siecor, Superior Cable) with 41 years of service as a Tool & Die maker, he continued his trade with his own machine shop. Also, his ability as a farmer afforded him the privilege to plant a garden, harvest the same, and then mow, as necessary. His hobby was repairing and improvising. A member of Poovey's Grove Baptist Church, Ralph served as a Trustee. His devotion (in a quiet way) to his church and family was beyond reproach. He provided his family with love and support and was always willing to help in any situation. His biggest task was lovingly taking care of his wife of more than 50 years after an accident prevented her from walking without assistance. Ralph was active physically and mentally until the end. He died doing something he loved, repairing and improvising. He was certainly not your typical 92 year old! Survivors include his children, Mary Starnes MacDougal and husband, Paul, of Raleigh, Lee Oliver Starnes and wife, Phyllis, of Granite Falls; grandchildren, Christopher MacDougal and wife, Samantha, of Charleston, S.C., Megan MacDougal Jornigan and husband, Justin, of Marion, Bethany Starnes Lingle and husband, Derrick, of Granite Falls, and Meleah Starnes Huffman and husband, Joseph, of Hickory; sisters, Rachel Starnes Ritchie and Nina Starnes Hill, both of Granite Falls; and several nieces and nephews. Services will be held at 3 p.m., Tuesday, March 17, at Poovey's Grove Baptist Church with the Revs. Rick Crouse and Dennis Ruff officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 to 2:45 p.m., at the church, prior to services. Memorials may be made to Poovey's Grove Baptist Church, 4889 Poovey's Grove Church Rd., Granite Falls, NC 28630. www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com
Service information
2:00PM-2:45PM
4889 Pooveys Grove Ch. Rd.
Granite Falls, NC 28630
3:00PM
4889 Pooveys Grove Ch. Rd.
Granite Falls, NC 28630
