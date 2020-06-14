Starnes, Mary

Mary Starnes October 16, 1941 - June 13, 2020 Mrs. Mary Ellen Shuford Starnes, 78, of Connelly Springs, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Carolina Caring Hospice, following a period of declining health. Mary was born Oct. 16, 1941, to the late Frank Shuford and Candies Killian Shuford. She was a longtime member of Shoup's Grove Baptist Church and was retired from Drexel Heritage Furniture. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Starnes was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Ray Starnes; two brothers, Ray and Gaither Shuford; and one sister, Mozelle Toney. Survivors include her daughter, Beverly Lail of Icard; grandson, Benjamin Lail and wife, Kelly, of Hildebran; brother, Roger Shuford and wife, Lucy, of Hickory; sister-in-law, Irlene Reid of Connelly Springs; and numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, June 16, at 2 p.m., at Shoup's Grove Baptist Church with the Rev. J.C. Bradley officiating. Interment in the church cemetery will follow the service. The family asks to receive friends and visitors following the burial. Memorials may be sent to Shoup's Grove Baptist Church, Senior Citizens Fund, P.O. Box 240, Icard, NC 28666. www.heritagefuneralservices.com
