HICKORY Linnie Carpenter Starnes, 80, of Hickory passed away Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. A memorial service will be held Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at 1 p.m., at Viewmont Baptist Church in the Gathering Area. The family will receive friends from 12 to 12:45 p.m., at the church, prior to the service. The Starnes family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Newton, 828-465-2111.
Starnes, Linnie
