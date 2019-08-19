HICKORY Ted Linzy Starnes Jr. of Hickory passed away Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at his residence. Born Feb. 3, 1951, in Catawba County, he was the son of the late Ted Starnes Sr. and Kathleen Starnes. Left to cherish and celebrate his life are his many dear friends. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Aug. 21, at 11 a.m., at Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Chapel, with the Rev. Mark Seaman officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens in Hickory. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10 to 11 a.m., prior to the service. Bass-Smith Funeral Home is serving the family of Ted Linzy Starnes Jr. Online condolences may be made at www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com.
Breaking
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
VIP HOSPITALITY PACKAGE GIVE-AWAY! Sponsored by: NC EDUCATION LOTTERY
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
Home repairs, custom homes, sheds, remodeling, roof, & decks. We are here for all your construction needs. Check out our Facebook page. Free est.
Brad McBride Construction "No Job Too Small" Free Ests, Referrals Avail. Gen. Carpentry, Remodeling & Additions Termite Damage, Structural Repairs Brad McBride (C) 704-791-4860
Gutter Cleaning Repairs Installations "Gutter Guards" Kirby Maintenance
VIP HOSPITALITY PACKAGE GIVE-AWAY! Sponsored by: NC EDUCATION LOTTERY
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.