HICKORY Ted Linzy Starnes Jr. of Hickory passed away Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at his residence. Born Feb. 3, 1951, in Catawba County, he was the son of the late Ted Starnes Sr. and Kathleen Starnes. Left to cherish and celebrate his life are his many dear friends. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Aug. 21, at 11 a.m., at Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Chapel, with the Rev. Mark Seaman officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens in Hickory. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10 to 11 a.m., prior to the service. Bass-Smith Funeral Home is serving the family of Ted Linzy Starnes Jr. Online condolences may be made at www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com.

