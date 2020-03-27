May 3, 1941 - March 25, 2020 Jimmy R. Starnes, 78, of Granite Falls, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Valley Nursing Center in Taylorsville. He was born May 3, 1941, the son of the late Ray and Edith Sims Starnes. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson, Ray Starnes. Jim was a veteran of the United States Army, having served during the Vietnam War. Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Wava Ann Hubbard Starnes and daughter, Gina Starnes of the home; two sons, Jimmy (Megan) Starnes of Granite Falls, and Todd (Holly) Starnes of Granite Falls; two brothers, Jerry Richard Starnes of Granite Falls, and Larry "Dude" (Fran) Starnes of Granite Falls; one granddaughter, Emmelin Starnes; and two grandsons, Gavin Starnes and Easton Starnes. Considering the restrictions to fight the COVID-19 outbreak, the family will have a gravesite service for immediate family at 11 a.m., today (Friday, March 27), at Dudley Shoals Baptist Church Cemetery, with the Rev. Gordan West and the Rev. Don Ingle officiating. The family wishes to express their love for each friend and family members and would instead of your attendance, accept phone calls, texts, cards and personal visits. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Dudley Shoals Baptist Church Building Fund, 1880 Dudley Shoals Rd., Granite Falls, NC 28639. Mackie-Whisenant Funeral Home www.mackiefh.com
Service information
11:00AM
1882 Dudley Shoals Road
GRANITE FALLS, NC 28638
