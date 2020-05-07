June 18, 1937 - May 6, 2020 Floyd Walter Starnes of Hickory, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Carolina Caring (Hospice) in Sherrills Ford. Born June 18, 1937, in Caldwell County, he was the son of the late Walter and Beulah Miller Starnes. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Judy Keller Starnes; in-laws, Edd and Macie Keller; brothers, Hugh and Arvil Starnes; sisters, Pauline Ferguson, Leona Anderson and Verna Brookshire. He is survived by his son, Michael Starnes and wife, Tammy, of Hickory; a sister, Sue Starnes; a brother, Boyce Starnes and wife, Dorothea; a special niece, Judy Yount; and numerous nieces and nephews. Floyd was a veteran of the U.S. Army, and was retired from wholesaling cars. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, May 9, at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens, 3120 Falling Creek Rd. in Hickory, with the Rev. Dr. Matthew S. Farrabow officiating. The family will greet friends following the service in the cemetery, and at other times, at the home of Michael and Tammy Starnes. Memorials may be made to Charles George VA Medical Center, Attn: Voluntary Service, 1100 Tunnel Rd., Asheville, NC 28805. www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com
Service information
2:00PM
3120 Falling Creek Rd.
Hickory, NC 28601
