TAYLORSVILLE Betty Pearl Payne Starnes, also known as "Mim", 88, of Taylorsville passed away Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. Visitation will be held Sunday, Nov. 10, from 1 to 2:30 p.m., at Alexander Funeral Service. A private graveside service will follow. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.
