CONOVER Sherry Lynne Starks, 77, of Conover passed away Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at Elmcroft Senior Living in Charlotte. Born Nov. 6, 1941, in Indianapolis, Ind., she was the daughter of the late Edward and Wanda Barkhau. Sherry worshiped at Christ Lutheran Church and was active in Via de Cristo, Cantamos, Stephen Ministry, Evangelism, Fellowship, Social Ministry, Hospice, Feed the Needy, and performed in plays. She attended Butler University and St. Johns College and was a teacher-at-large at the Lutheran School in Glen Burnie, Md. Traveling was a passion and she was fortunate to visit Nice, Monaco, Geneva, London, Brussels, Paris, Scotland, Ireland, and Germany. For her 70th birthday, her loving sons took her to Turks and Caicos. Sherry loved her church, her many friends, and especially being with her family. Sherry is survived by two sons, William Edward "Skip" Starks and wife, Gina, of Colchester, Conn., and Christopher Jarrod Starks and wife, Susan, of Charlotte; and four grandchildren, Zachary, Alexandra, Alaina and Leyton Starks. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 12, at Christ Lutheran Church, with the Rev. Richard Schwandt officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., prior to service. Memorials may be made to Christ Lutheran Church, 324 2nd Ave SE, Hickory, NC 28601. Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family of Sherry Lynne Starks and condolences may be sent at www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com.
