HICKORY Dolores Wielb Stanton, 84, of Hickory, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. A service to celebrate Dolores's life will be held Monday, Jan. 27, at 11 a.m., in the Chapel of Bennett Funeral Service in Newton. The family will receive friends Monday, Jan. 27, from 10:15 to 10:45 a.m., at Bennett Funeral Service. The Stanton family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Newton, 828-465-2111.
Dolores Wielb Stanton
