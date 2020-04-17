Alfred Paul Stanley Alfred Paul Stanley, 71, of Granite Falls, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Sandra Elrod Stanley, of the home. Paul was retired from Granite Falls Middle School, where he was a custodian/bus driver. Bass-Smith Funeral Home is serving the Stanley family.

Service information

Apr 18
Graveside
Saturday, April 18, 2020
2:00PM
Woodlawn Memorial Gardens (Lenoir)
123 Orchard Dr.
Lenoir, NC 28645
