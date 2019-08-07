CONNELLY SPRINGS Mr. Herbert Eugene Stamey, 84, of Connelly Springs, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019. A memorial service will be held Saturday, Aug. 10, at 11 a.m., at Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory in Valdese. The family will receive friends Saturday, Aug. 10, from 10 to 11 a.m., at Heritage Funeral Service. Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory of Valdese is serving the family.

