NEWTON Maurice Stalvey Sr., 83, of Newton, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at Maple Leaf Health Care in Statesville. Maurice was born Jan. 25, 1936, in Horry County, S.C., to the late Lonnie and Inez Causey Stalvey. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters and three brothers. He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Juanita Aiken Stalvey of the home; daughter, Donna Hubbard and husband, Michael, of Carey; three sons, Frank Stalvey and wife, Nancy, of Gastonia, Rusty Stalvey and wife, Beverly, of Charlotte, Chuck Stalvey and wife, Crystal, of Stanley; 15 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; stepdaughter, Jeannine Poole of Newton; stepson, Tim Shook and wife, Jennifer, of Newton; two sisters, Rose Nell Singleton of Conway, S.C., Bobbie Benton of Lincolnton; and two brothers, Mendel Stalvey of South Carolina and Bill Stalvey of Stanley. No services will be held. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, act.alz.org/donate. Visit www.burkemortuary.com to register your condolences. Burke Mortuary and Crematory in Newton is serving the Stalvey family.

Tags

Load entries