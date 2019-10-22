HICKORY Robert "Bob" Stage, 85, passed away Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. The services were held Monday, Oct. 21, at 2 p.m., at Eastern Sky Church of God, 1432 Old Conover-Startown Rd. in Newton. Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory is serving the family of Robert "Bob" Stage.
