ICARD Mr. Allen Stafford, 90, of Icard, passed away Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, at his residence, following a period of declining health. Allen was born Dec. 19, 1927, in Alexander County, to the late Amos A. Stafford and Sallie B. Crawford. He was a member of Mt. Home Baptist Church in Morganton. Allen loved vacationing with the Word of Life Christian Ministries; being outdoors hunting and gardening; and making stone jewelry. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Linda Kaye Stafford; brother, William Stafford; and sisters, Gladys Martin and Louise Pennell. Survivors include his wife of 70 years, Mary Lou Chronister Stafford; sons, Donald Stafford and wife, Bonnie, Garry Stafford and wife, Tammy, and David Stafford and wife, Andrea; grandchildren, Adam Stafford and wife, Lindsay, Jonathan Stafford, and Leslie Yokely and husband, Brady; great-grandchildren, Elizabeth "Ellie" Stafford, Nathaniel "Nate" Stafford, Declan Yokely, and Ryder Stafford; and numerous nieces and nephews. A celebration of life service will be held today (Tuesday, Oct. 2), at 3:30 p.m., at Mt. Home Baptist Church in Morganton, with Pastor Jerry Gamble officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends today (Tuesday, Oct. 2), from 2 to 3:30 p.m., at Mt. Home Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mount Home Baptist Church, 2272 Mt. Home Church Rd., Morganton, NC 28655 or to the Catawba Regional Hospice at 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658. An online guestbook and obituary is available at www.heritagefuneralservices.com. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory is serving the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.