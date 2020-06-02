Spuller, Robert Luckey

May 30, 2020 Robert Luckey Spuller, a kind and loving husband, father, grandfather and teacher died quietly at home, surrounded by his family, Saturday May 30, 2020. In a 30 year career at Lenoir-Rhyne College/University, he served as Professor, Department Chair, Science Division Chair, Dean of the Faculty and Vice President of Academic Affairs. He served as Interim President of the University while a search for a new president was held. At the inception of the Reese Institute for Environmental Studies, he headed the Institute while the University searched for a permanent Director and he was an instrumental leader at the beginning of the prestigious Lenoir-Rhyne Writers Series. During his tenure, Dr. Spuller received many awards: Raymond Bost award for Excellence in Teaching, College Yearbook dedication, Opal Moretz Alumnae Service Award, Board, of Trustees Outstanding Community Service Award, Board of Trustees Citation of Outstanding Contribution to the University. He gave loyal service to Corinth Church chairing many committees and as Chair of the governing Consistory. While serving on the Board of Hickory Landmarks he was given the Volunteer of the Year award. Always having a great love of the arts, Dr. Spuller chaired the Hickory Arts Council and was a member of the Board of Directors of Western Piedmont Symphony. Born a Hoosier, Spuller was proud to have been given the Order of the Long Leaf Pine by the State of North Carolina. A gentle and kind man, he will be sorely missed by his wife of 60 years, Alice, his two sons, John Phillip and wife, Amber, and Peter Crane; two beautiful grandchildren, Nicholas Ryan and Katherine Ann; and brother, John Dallas and wife, Alice, from Bainbridge Island, Wash. A private service and burial will be held at Corinth Church in the near future. www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.