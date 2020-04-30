April 10, 1924 - April 28, 2020 Josephine Ann Russo Spoto, 96, of Newton, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Abernethy Laurels in Newton. Born April 10, 1924, in Onondaga County, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late James and Frances Russo. She was a member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church in Newton. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carmen Spoto Jr.; and sons, Gary and Michael Spoto. Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Tina Rufty and husband, Garry, of Newton; son, Steven Spoto of Statesville; four grandsons, Aaron, Patrick, Brandon and Andrew; three granddaughters, Stephanie, Nicole and Lauren; two great-grandsons, Evan and Landin; six great-granddaughters, Meagan, Riley, Zoe, Victoria, Scarlett and Stella; and daughter-in-law, Elise Spoto of Virginia. A private graveside service will be held Saturday, May 2, at Conover City Cemetery with Father James Collins officiating. Memorials may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658. Burke Mortuary of Maiden www.burkemortuary.com
Service information
May 2
Graveside
Saturday, May 2, 2020
12:00AM
12:00AM
Conover City Cemetery
Hwy 70 NE
Conover, NC 28613
Hwy 70 NE
Conover, NC 28613
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside begins.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Funeral Homes
Welcome to Bass-Smith Funeral Home, actively serving Catawba Valley communities since 1948. Over the years we have helped many through the pr…
Latest Local Offers
LAND Clearing, Grading & Stumping Large or Small Jobs. Hauling Rock/Dirt 704-682-0748 ~ Beth 704-682-0749 ~ John J & H Clearing & Grading
SHELTON HANDYMAN SERVICES Home Repair, Lawn Care, Painting, Fencing, Decks - FREE ESTIMATES CALL 828-260-7621 or 828-460-3855
WE BUY JUNK CARS Pay in CASH by Landshapes Call 828-320-4239