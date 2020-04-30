April 10, 1924 - April 28, 2020 Josephine Ann Russo Spoto, 96, of Newton, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Abernethy Laurels in Newton. Born April 10, 1924, in Onondaga County, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late James and Frances Russo. She was a member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church in Newton. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carmen Spoto Jr.; and sons, Gary and Michael Spoto. Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Tina Rufty and husband, Garry, of Newton; son, Steven Spoto of Statesville; four grandsons, Aaron, Patrick, Brandon and Andrew; three granddaughters, Stephanie, Nicole and Lauren; two great-grandsons, Evan and Landin; six great-granddaughters, Meagan, Riley, Zoe, Victoria, Scarlett and Stella; and daughter-in-law, Elise Spoto of Virginia. A private graveside service will be held Saturday, May 2, at Conover City Cemetery with Father James Collins officiating. Memorials may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658. Burke Mortuary of Maiden www.burkemortuary.com

May 2
Graveside
Saturday, May 2, 2020
12:00AM
Conover City Cemetery
Hwy 70 NE
Conover, NC 28613
