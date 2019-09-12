INDIAN TRAIL Herman Lee Spencer, 84, went home to be with his Lord Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. He was born Jan. 26, 1935, in Conover, to the late Clarence and Lena Spencer. Herman attended the Lutheran School for the Deaf in Detroit, Mich., from 1948 to 1952. He then graduated in 1956 from the School for the Deaf in Morganton. He was an All-American football player and is in the school hall of fame. Herman was an avid sports fan; he loved the Tar Heels, Panthers and the Braves. He was a devout Lutheran and an active member of the Chapel for the Deaf for many years. He loved his family first and foremost enjoying family vacations at the beach. Herman was a set typist for 41 years at The Hickory Daily Record. Mr. Spencer is survived by his wife of 60 years, Paulette McGee Spencer; two daughters, Shelly Clark and husband, Tommy, Jana Bridgewater and husband, Scott; and grandchildren, Krista Clark, Ryan Clark and wife, Sara, Brittany Bridgewater, Tyler Bridgewater and Spencer Bridgewater. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his two siblings. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, Sept. 13, at McEwen Funeral Service-Mint Hill Chapel. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Conover City Cemetery. A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 14, at McEwen Funeral Service-Mint Hill Chapel. The family requests that memorial contributions be sent to the Chapel for the Deaf, 1225 E. Morehead St., Charlotte, NC 28204; and to Novant Health Hospice Matthews, 200 Hawthorne Lane, Charlotte, NC 28204. Condolences may be offered online at www.mcewenminthillchapel.com.
