NEWTON Helen Spearman, 93, born Sept. 10, 1926, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019. Formerly of Laurens, S.C., Ellijay, Ga., and Maiden, she has lived the last year at Abernethy Laurels nursing home in Newton. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob Spearman, and her son, John Robert Spearman. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 5, at Forest Lawn cemetery in Laurens, S.C. Condolences may be made at www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com. Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Rd. in Gastonia is serving the family, 704-864-5144.