NEWTON Helen Spearman, 93, born Sept. 10, 1926, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019. Formerly of Laurens, S.C., Ellijay, Ga., and Maiden, she has lived the last year at Abernethy Laurels nursing home in Newton. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob Spearman, and her son, John Robert Spearman. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 5, at Forest Lawn cemetery in Laurens, S.C. Condolences may be made at www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com. Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Rd. in Gastonia is serving the family, 704-864-5144.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
Union Grove Tree Service 60 Ft Bucket Truck, Stump Grinding Complete Removal Round Overs - Storm Damage, Trimming Firewood available Free Estimates -Fully Insured "In God We Trust" Jerry Ireland 704-539-4904 or Cell 704-500-6343
SAM A. BYERS & SONS Moving Service, Inc. MOVING PACKING STORAGE CRATING ANTIQUES PIANOS 704-528-9596 Troutman, NC NCUCC-2302 Local - 48 states since 1935 www.byersandsons.com
POWELL'S TREE & STUMP GRINDING SERVICE 45 Years Experience Topping Trimming Free estimates. Reasonable, and dependable, new stump grinder & 60 ft bucket truck call 980-521-4382 ask for Richard. (Fire wood 4 sale)