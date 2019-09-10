HUDSON Ronald "Ronnie" Wilford Spann of Hudson, passed away Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Sept. 11, at 3 p.m., at Bass-Smith Granite Chapel. The family will receive from 2 to 3 p.m., at Bass-Smith Granite, prior to the service. Bass-Smith Granite is honored to serve the family of Ronald "Ronnie" Wilford Spann.
