HICKORY Patricia "Patti" Millsaps Spann, 65, of Hickory, passed away Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. A memorial service to celebrate Patti's life will be held Thursday, Nov. 7, at 5 p.m., at Joy Baptist Church in Conover. The family will receive friends following the service. The Spann family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Conover, 828-465-2111.