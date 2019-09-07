CONNELLY SPRINGS Mr. Dwight Ranson Spann, 76, of Connelly Springs, passed away Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at Frye Regional Medical Center, following a period of declining health. Dwight was born Dec. 15, 1942, in Burke County, to the late Raymond Spann and Junie Brittain Spann. He was owner and operator of his own mobile home moving business and was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Priscilla Bradley Spann; the mother of his children, Rebecca Sellers; one daughter, Debbie Haack; and two sisters, Carolyn Moore, and Norma Jean Johnson. Survivors include his children, Arle Spann of Connelly Springs, Sherry Vines and husband, James, of Morganton, Rondall Spann of Connelly Springs, Amanda Lowman of Connelly Springs, Janice Houston of New Jersey, Douglas Houston of Connelly Springs, and Jessica Hanrahan of St. Louis, Mo. Also surviving are one sister, Wanda Helton of Connelly Springs; four grandchildren, Courtney Lowman, Dalton Lowman, Sandi Hannah and Christopher Edger; four great-grandchildren, Alana Price, Ty London, Orion London and Adrianna Hannah; and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held Sunday, Sept. 8, at 3 p.m., at Fellowship Baptist Church with the Rev. Landon Rice officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Sunday, Sept. 8, from 2 to 3 p.m., at Fellowship Baptist Church. An online guestbook and obituary is available at www.heritagefuneralservices.com. Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory of Valdese is serving the Spann family.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
VIP HOSPITALITY PACKAGE GIVE-AWAY! Sponsored by: NC EDUCATION LOTTERY
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
ROCKY TOP TREE SERVICES & LANDSCAPING Removals Trimming Topping Excavating Stump Grinding Fencing 24 Hour Emergency Service 26 Years in Business. Licensed & Insured. Reasonable rates. Free estimates 828-493-3449
Excavating & Grading Work Retaining Walls Licensed and Insured FREE ESTIMATES! Call 828-493-3449
STUMPS BY DAN FULL TREE SERVICE Now offering lot clean-up Forestry Mulching 45 Year Experience Fully Insured 828-312-3797 "Our best advertising is our last customer"
VIP HOSPITALITY PACKAGE GIVE-AWAY! Sponsored by: NC EDUCATION LOTTERY