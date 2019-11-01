HICKORY James Wesley Somerville, 52, of Hickory, passed away Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Frye Regional Medical Center. As though he had wings like a dove, he flew away to be at rest with Our Lord no more pain, only peace. James is survived by his wife, Ann Somerville of Wilmington; children, Alan-Michael Ryan Somerville and Brittany Morgan Somerville of Columbus, Ohio; father, James Martin Somerville and wife, Karen, of Marysville, Wash; stepfather, John Harju of Snohomish, Wash.; aunt, Barbara Teachenor and husband, Gerald, of Ventura, Calif.; and the mother of his children, Ronda Lyman. He was preceded in death by his mother, Sue Ann Harju. In recognition of his service in the U.S. Air Force during Operation Desert Storm, a military honors ceremony will be held at a later date.