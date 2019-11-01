HICKORY James Wesley Somerville, 52, of Hickory, passed away Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Frye Regional Medical Center. As though he had wings like a dove, he flew away to be at rest with Our Lord no more pain, only peace. James is survived by his wife, Ann Somerville of Wilmington; children, Alan-Michael Ryan Somerville and Brittany Morgan Somerville of Columbus, Ohio; father, James Martin Somerville and wife, Karen, of Marysville, Wash; stepfather, John Harju of Snohomish, Wash.; aunt, Barbara Teachenor and husband, Gerald, of Ventura, Calif.; and the mother of his children, Ronda Lyman. He was preceded in death by his mother, Sue Ann Harju. In recognition of his service in the U.S. Air Force during Operation Desert Storm, a military honors ceremony will be held at a later date.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Submit your cutest Howl O Ween photo to win a $50 Gift Certificate for the Natural Dog!
Enter today for your chance to win a prize valued at $104!
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
WE BUY JUNK CARS Pay in CASH by Landshapes Call 828-320-4239
Fire Wood for Sale Seasoned Oak, 1 half cord $125. other mixed fire wood options available McDowell Co. area Call 828-659-4022
"Turn Old Into New" Brooks Custom Upsholstery Reupholster * Refinish * Custom Built * Residential * Pool *Patio Free Estimates * 50+ Years Experience David - 828-228-5309 Dwight - 828-514-8264 or 828-464-1573
Submit your cutest Howl O Ween photo to win a $50 Gift Certificate for the Natural Dog!
Enter today for your chance to win a prize valued at $104!