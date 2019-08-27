CONOVER Beverly Ann Moat Snijdewind, 83, of Conover, passed away Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at Carolina Caring in Newton. Beverly was born June 7, 1936, in Worcester, Mass., to the late David Harry Moat and Florence Graves Moat. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Charles Richard Moat and George Edward Perry. Beverly was the first female firefighter in Santa Maria, Calif. At 5 foot 3 inches, 115 pounds, she was a blonde dynamo that her fellow fire fighters admired. Beverly and Gus had their own plumbing business in California which they successfully continued after their move to North Carolina. Beverly loved working with her hands, crafting, and doing yard work. She also loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was one-of-a kind and will be greatly missed. She is survived by her husband, Gustaaf Snijdewind; son, Mark Tillson; daughter, Bonnie Nicks; three granddaughters, Melynda Nicks, Ashley Summerlin and husband, Devin, Amanda Tillson; grandson, Robert Nicks; daughter-in-law, Jana Tillson; brother, David Moat; seven great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. No services are scheduled. Visit www.burkemortuary.com to register your condolences. Burke Mortuary and Crematory in Newton is serving the Snijdewind family.
