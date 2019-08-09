HICKORY Mildred Jean Woods Smithers passed away Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019. A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, Aug. 12, in the Chapel of Drum Funeral Home in Hickory. The family will receive friends from 12 to 12:45 p.m., prior to the service. The Smithers family has entrusted funeral arrangements to Drum Funeral Home in Hickory.

