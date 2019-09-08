HICKORY Wayne Carl Smith, 83, of Hickory, passed away Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Carolina Caring, after a period of declining health. Wayne was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He was born March 29, 1936, in Caldwell County, to the late Carl Lafayette and Birtie Lee Cannon Smith. He had retired as a product designer from the furniture industry. Wayne was an avid outdoorsman, he loved hunting and fishing. Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Margaret Melton Smith; a son, Dr. Scott Smith and wife, Petra Weishaupt-Smith, of Cary; a daughter, Penny Hunsucker and husband, Dale, of Conover; two brothers, Jim Smith and wife, Susie, of Rock Hill, S.C., and Allen Smith and wife, Sherry, of Lenoir; a sister, JoAnn Laxton of Hudson; grandchildren, Matthew Smith, Katharina Smith, Josh Curtis and wife, Aura, Jonathan Curtis and wife, AdriAnne; and a great-grandchild, Ivy Curtis. A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 10, at Winkler's Grove Baptist Church. The Rev. Paul Deal will officiate and entombment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens in Lenoir. The family will receive friends from 1 to 1:45 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 10, at the church, prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorials be made to Winkler's Grove Baptist Church, 3320 9th Ave. NW, Hickory, NC 28601 or to Carolina Caring Hospice, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658. Condolences may be sent to the Smith family at www.drumfh-hickory.com. The Smith family has entrusted the funeral arrangements to Drum Funeral Home, 940 29th Ave. NE in Hickory.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
VIP HOSPITALITY PACKAGE GIVE-AWAY! Sponsored by: NC EDUCATION LOTTERY
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
Grandfather Clock Repair Professional In Home Service Call 336-692-4366 25 Years Experience
A + Concrete Service Residential/Commercial Driveways, sidewalks, patios etc... Experienced Professional Service Home Owner Friendly Fully Insured Mobile- 828-962-6807
Home repairs, custom homes, sheds, remodeling, roof, & decks. We are here for all your construction needs. Check out our Facebook page. Free est.
VIP HOSPITALITY PACKAGE GIVE-AWAY! Sponsored by: NC EDUCATION LOTTERY