May 18, 2020 Viola Elizabeth "Beth" Haupt Smith, 84, of Newton, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020, at her home. She was born in Statesville to Charles Edward "Ed" Haupt Sr. and Frances Viola Yount Haupt. She graduated from Newton-Conover High School in 1954 and attended Limestone College and Salem College. Beth was employed as a Medical Lab Technologist with Richard Baker Hospital in Hickory before joining the family furniture business, Haupt Manufacturing. She was the publisher of the "Furniture Buyers Guide" and continued as a salesperson for furniture supplies for the industry. Beth and her daughter, Kathleen, established The Swatch Shop. Lake life played an important role in Beth's life. She and her husband, Robert, were introduced on the lake and later raised their family on the water each weekend throughout the summers. Beth enjoyed golf and had a love for tennis. In retirement, she met a special friend, Art Viles, with whom she enjoyed traveling and hiking. Above all, she loved spending time with her family and friends. Beth was baptized by the Rev. George Mennen at Concordia Lutheran Church in Conover. She was later raised and confirmed at Grace Reformed United Church of Christ in Newton, where she was active with Youth, Sunday school and Bible Study. Beth enjoyed her weekly visits to support the residents of Abernethy Laurels Retirement Home. Her interest in genealogy studies of her family ancestry linked her family to Revolutionary War Captain Daniel Little and widened the relationship of many in her community. She remained an active member of The Daughters of the American Revolution and the United Daughters of the Confederacy. In addition to her parents, Beth was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Lee Smith Jr.; her daughters, Katherine Lee Smith and Kathleen Elizabeth Smith; and her special friend, Art Viles. She is survived by her son, William Edward Smith and his wife, Kathryne Buff "Buffy" Smith, and their children, Kathryne Elizabeth Smith and Robert Edmisten Smith; and brother, Charles Edward "Eddie" Haupt Jr. Special thanks to her caregivers, Jane Schronce and Catherine Browning and the wonderful hospice team at Carolina Caring. Most importantly, thank you to her granddaughter, Kathryne, for returning home from her first year of college unexpectedly and being here to unselfishly assist in her care. A graveside service will be held Friday, May 22, at 11:30 a.m., with Pastor Ryan Brakemeyer officiating at Eastview Cemetery in Newton. A celebration of life memorial service will be held a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Grace Reformed United Church of Christ, 117 East J St., Newton, NC 28658. Willis-Reynolds Funeral Home & Crematory of Newton
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Funeral Homes
Welcome to Bass-Smith Funeral Home, actively serving Catawba Valley communities since 1948. Over the years we have helped many through the pr…
Latest Local Offers
WE BUY JUNK CARS Pay in CASH by Landshapes Call 828-320-4239
STUMPS BY DAN TREES BY DAN FORESTRY MULCHING BY DAN 45 Years Experience Fully Insured 828-312-3797
MICHAEL BROWN