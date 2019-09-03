HICKORY "Granny Smith," 94, passed away Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. Born March 12, 1925, she grew up on the family farm on Teague Town Road in Alexander County. She graduated from Taylorsville High School, where she was ranked the second highest scorer in women's basketball in North Carolina. She attended Smyrna Church and later became a charter member of Springs Road Baptist Church. Her numerous church activities introduced her to the world of Chrismons. Her love of this art led to the creation of many beautiful gifts for her church and her loving family. Toy was preceded in death by her husband, C. Ray Smith; parents, Perry and Lottie Fox Stafford; sisters, Blanche Stafford Stafford, Belle Stafford Teague, Sara Stafford Seitz; and brothers, Glenn, Roy, Don and Lindsey Stafford. She is survived by her daughter, Joice Smyre (Thomas); son, Dan Smith (Kathy); grandson, Greg Smyre; great-grandchildren, Greg Smyre II (Kirby), Madalyn Smyre, Miranda Smyre, and their mother, Melissa Beaver; great-great-grandson, Greg Smyre III; brothers, Mack Stafford (Gayle) and Wade Stafford (Edna); and number of nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 4, in the Chapel of Drum Funeral Home in Hickory, with Pastor Jeff Brown officiating. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Memorial Gardens in Hickory. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 9:45 to 10:15 a.m., prior to the service. Memorials may be sent to Springs Road Baptist Church, 3580 Springs Rd. NE, Hickory, NC 28601; or the Perry and Lottie Fox Stafford Endowment Fund, Lenoir-Rhyne College, 625 7th Ave NE, Hickory, NC 28601. Condolences may be sent to the Smith family at www.drumfh-hickory.com. The Smith family has entrusted funeral arrangements to Drum Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Hickory.
