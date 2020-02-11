February 6, 2020 Thomas Phillip Smith, 64, of Sherrills Ford, died Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 13, in the Warlick Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tom is survived by his wife, Barbara F. Smith of the home; and a son, Tyler Smith of the home. Warlick Funeral Home is serving the Smith family.

To plant a tree in memory of Thomas Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.