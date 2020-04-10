February 17, 1942 - April 5, 2020 Stanley G. Smith, 78, of Hickory, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020, at his residence. He was born in Catawba County, Feb. 17, 1942, the son of the late Gilbert and Neva Sain Smith. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Sharon Perry Smith, and a sister, Joann Jenkins. He is survived by his wife, Judy Shelton Hager; a daughter, Donna Meadows Shumaker and husband, Danny Shumaker, of Hickory; sons, Jeffery Smith of Hickory, and Eric Smith and wife, Tara, of Gastonia; stepson, Dr. Shelton Hager and wife, Melissa, of Kingsport, Tenn.; grandchildren, Matthew Smith, Luke Smith, Erin Meadows, Amber Meadows, Lindsey Meadows, and Rachael Meadows; and stepgrandchildren Grace and Sarah Hager of Kingsport, Tenn. A private graveside service will be held today (Friday, April 10), at Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery, with Pastor David Drysdale officiating. Hickory Funeral Home www.hickoryfh.com
