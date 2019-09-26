CLAREMONT James Edward "Ed" Smith Sr., 75, of Claremont, passed away Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at Catawba Valley Medical Center in Hickory. Born June 23, 1944, in Catawba County, he was the son of the late Calvin Settlemyre and Virginia Elizabeth Smith. He was a member of Sweetwater Presbyterian Church in Hickory. Ed was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Ed is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Betty Smith; son, James Edward Smith Jr.; daughters, Natalie Smith Ortega (Octavio), Julie Montoya (Elbert), Jacqueline Smith, Velet Hager (Roger); 16 grandchildren, Jessica Smith, Samuel Smith, Coni Ortega, Kerri Banks, Aaron Smith, Jon Luc Smith, Chyanne Ortega, Adriana Marroquin, Kyle Marroquin, James E. Smith III, John Paul Smith, Charlie Xandier Smith, Emily Smith, Leddie August Smith, J.C. Owens, Melody Hager; and 11 great-grandchildren. A memorial service to celebrate Ed's life will be held at 5 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 28, at Sweetwater Presbyterian Church, with the Rev. Joanne Glaser officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 4 to 4:45 p.m., prior to the service. Betty would like to express her sincere thanks to her sister and her rock, Karen Spencer, for her support during the last four years. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sweetwater Presbyterian Church, 500 21st St. SE, Hickory, NC 28602. Condolences may be sent to the Smith family at www.willisreynoldsfh.com . Willis-Reynolds Funeral Home & Crematory in Newton is honored to serve the Smith family.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting.
