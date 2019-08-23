HICKORY Roy William Smith, 94, of Hickory, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at Carolina Caring in Newton. Born Dec. 29, 1924, in Catawba County, he was the son of the late William Richard Smith and Carrie Lee Starnes Smith. In addition to his parents, Roy was preceded in death by two brothers, Glen and Donald Smith; a sister, Mary Ann Jonas; and two grandsons, Larry and Joshua. Roy was a World War II veteran of the U.S. Army. He enjoyed going to auctions and was an avid hunter and fisherman. Roy was a strong person who loved his family and worked in construction up until eight months ago. Survivors include his wife, Annie Towery Smith of the home; five children, Linda Smith Becker of Street, Md., Richard A. Smith and wife, Winona, of Street, Brenda Blackwell and husband, Harris, of Perry Hall, Md., Martha Smith Hudson and husband, Bob, of Street, Doris Smith-King and husband, Lonnie, of Hickory; 19 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, Aug. 26, in the chapel of Bass-Smith Funeral Home, with Pastor Daniel Parker officiating. Burial will follow at Burke Chapel United Methodist Church in Connelly Springs. The family will receive friends both Saturday and Sunday at Bass-Smith Funeral Home from 3 to 5 p.m., and 7 to 9 p.m., each evening. Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory is serving the Smith family and online condolences may be sent at www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Load entries