November 6, 1933 - May 8, 2020 Phyllis "Granny" Eileen Smith, of Hickory, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020, at her home, with her family by her side. Phyllis was born Nov. 6, 1933, in Huntington, Ind., to the late Emmett and Corinne Eisele. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene D Smith; sister, Barbara Blood; brother, David Eisele; son-in-law, Charles Oberle; and grandsons, Cody Smith and James Howard. Phyllis graduated from Statesville High School in 1952, and attended East Carolina University. She married the late Gene Smith July 1, 1956. Phyllis was an active member of Saint Aloysius Catholic Church where she spent much of her time volunteering. She also volunteered at CCM and delivered Meals on Wheels for 30 plus years. She was a devout Catholic and was loved by the entire congregation. Phyllis is survived by her seven children, Eddie Smith and Sandy, Steven Smith and wife, Gina, Deborah Oberle, Alex Smith and wife, Karla, Pat Smith and wife, Susan, Alicia Howard and husband, Scott, Bea Good and husband, Randy; sisters, Carolyn and the late Buddy Brawley, Dodie and the late Joe Sink; brothers, Doug Eisele and wife, Sally, Pete Eisele and wife, Loretta, Jim Eisele and the late Becky Eisele, John Eisele, Alan Eisele and wife, Bonita; and sister, Pris and the late Michael Kimel; grandchildren, Clay Smith, Ashley Smith and fiancé, Johnny Massengale, Sarah Lee and husband, Jordan, Dana McRary and husband, Graham, Tyler Smith, Erik Smith and wife, Hannah, Nick Oberle, Dalton Oberle and fiancée, Jessica Lauren, Caroline Sharrits and husband, Spencer, Olivia Howard and fiancé, Jason Early, Alison Oberle Billington and husband, Hunter, Rachel Good, Julia Cruz Batres and husband, Mario, Parker Howard, and Thomas Good; and great-grandchildren, Lily Smith, Lachlan McRary, Colt Billington, and Emma Ruth McRary. The receiving will be held at Saint Aloysius Catholic Church, Monday, May 11, from 12 to 2:30 p.m. A private Funeral Mass will follow at 3 p.m., with Father Larry LoMonaco presiding. There will be a Virtual Mass online for those who cannot attend Vimeo.com/416675627. Inurnment will follow at a later date. Pallbearers will be her grandsons. Memorials may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton NC 28658, or by visiting www.carolinacaring.org; or Saint Aloysius Catholic Church, 921 2nd St. NE, Hickory NC 28601. Hickory Funeral Home www.hickoryfh.com
