Smith, Michael Alison

February 3, 1965 - June 2, 2020 Michael Alison Smith, 55, of Hickory, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at his home following a brief illness. Michael was born Feb. 3, 1965, in Burke County, to Hampton Eugene Smith and Emma Callender Smith. He was a member of Mountain View Baptist Church in Hickory, and worked as a security officer at Paladin Security, in Charlotte. Michael enjoyed Star Wars, fishing, guns, and astronomy. He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Vernon Eugene Smith, and John Marvin Callender; grandmother, Mary Evalyn Callender; and uncle, John A. Callender. Survivors include his mother, Emma Callender Smith; father, Hampton Eugene Smith and wife, Wanda; sister, Shannon Nicole Smith; aunts, Joyce C. Huffman and husband, Gary, Patricia C. Gordon, Susan Smith Corliss and husband, Michael; grandmother, Katherine Hern Smith; uncle, Leslie Hern Smith; cousins, Dennis Callender and wife, Kate, Scott Callender and wife, Leah, Bobby Callender and wife, Tammi, C. Alex Brittain and Kevin Brittain and wife, Caryn. A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m., Friday, June 5, in the Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service with the Rev. Jeff Carter officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the American Diabetes Association, www.diabetes.org The family will receive friends from 3 to 4 p.m., prior to the service, at Heritage Funeral Service. www.heritagefuneralserviceS.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.