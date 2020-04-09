November 13, 1929 - April 7, 2020 Lucille Childers Smith, 90, of Connelly Springs, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at Burke Hospice and Palliative Care, following a period of declining health. Lucille was born Nov. 13, 1929, in Burke County, to the late Titus Childers and Ada Berry Childers. She retired as a seamstress at Sherrill Furniture, after 35 years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Talmadge Smith; and sons, Jimmy Smith and Darrell Wade Smith. Survivors include her daughter, Tamara Rogers and husband, Gordon, of Connelly Springs; grandchildren, Susan McGee and husband, Robert, Patti Guthrie, and Betty Giles; great-grandchildren, Brandy Chapman, Ashley McLendon and husband, Christian, and Robbie McGee and fiancée, Abbey Collins; two great-great-grandchildren, Gray McLendon and Jackson McLendon; and special friend Danny Crisco. A private graveside service for the family will be held at Shady Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. www.heritagefuneralservices.com
