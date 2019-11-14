HICKORY Mrs. Linda Kay Brown Smith, 60, of Hickory, passed away Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at her residence, following a period of declining health. Linda was born April 2, 1959, in Catawba County, to the late Paul Brown and Lacy Laws Brown. Linda was a loving mother, grandmother, and friend to all. She loved going to the mountains and dancing. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin James Smith; and brother, Billy Brown. She is survived by her children, Randall Eugene Brown, Lisa Michelle Lindsey, and Andy James Smith and wife, Angela Nicole; grandchildren, Sabrina Leann Lindsey, Dalton Lee Lindsey, Savannah Alexis Lindsey, James Melvin Smith, Charles Ray Smith, and Travis Austin Brown; and great-grandchildren, Cali Seleste Willard, Jaxson Arasmus Willard, Zabella Denise Brown, and Novalee Brown. Also surviving is her brother, Carol David Brown; sister, Patricia Ann Broome and husband, Rick; and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held Friday, Nov. 15, at 3 p.m., in the Chapel of Heritage Funeral Services with Pastor Michael Roland officiating. The family will receive friends Friday, Nov. 15, from 2 to 3 p.m., prior to the service. Memorials may be made to Carolina Caring at 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658. An online guestbook and obituary is available at www.heritagefuneralservices.com. Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory of Valdese is serving the family.
Breaking
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Submit your cutest Howl O Ween photo to win a $50 Gift Certificate for the Natural Dog!
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
ON THE LEVEL MOLD & REPAIR SERVICES
For All of your Service, Installation & Repair Needs for Heating & Air ALSO DUCT CLEANING Residential & Commercial Licensed & Insured NC33283 johnnyonthespothvac.com 24 Hour Service Senior Discounts! Military Discounts! FINANCING NOW AVAILABLE Why Pay More For Great Service!
SAM A. BYERS & SONS Moving Service, Inc. MOVING PACKING STORAGE CRATING ANTIQUES PIANOS 704-528-9596 Troutman, NC NCUCC-2302 Local - 48 states since 1935 www.byersandsons.com
Submit your cutest Howl O Ween photo to win a $50 Gift Certificate for the Natural Dog!