VALDESE Mrs. Lena Dale Smith, 84, of Valdese, passed away Thursday Sept. 19, 2019. Funeral services for Lena Dale Smith will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday Sept. 21, at Cross Link Church. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., today, Friday, Sept. 20, at Heritage Funeral Services. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory is assisting the Smith family.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
