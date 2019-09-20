VALDESE Mrs. Lena Dale Smith, 84, of Valdese, passed away Thursday Sept. 19, 2019. Funeral services for Lena Dale Smith will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday Sept. 21, at Cross Link Church. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., today, Friday, Sept. 20, at Heritage Funeral Services. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory is assisting the Smith family.