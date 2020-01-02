LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. Larry K. Smith was born April 3, 1939, and went to be with his Lord and Savior, Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019. Larry was a friend to many, a man of God who dedicated his life to following Christ and training up many people in the Word of God. Born in Hickory, his parents, David and Gertrude Smith, raised Larry and his three sisters, Lorraine Yount, Mary Louise Good, and Carolyn Robinson. Larry and his family have lived in LaFollette, Tenn., for the last 50 years. He was a beloved husband of 59 years to Julia Smith and the loving father to five daughters: Cindy Card (Mack), Amy Smith, Leslie Bohannon (Braxton), Lara Edwards (Tilmon), and Heather Packard (Chris). He has 11 grandchildren: Josh Card (Bree), Tyler Card (Laura Anne), Emily Card, Joel Smith, Aaron Smith, Nathan Bohannon ( Katie), Zack Bohannon, Drew Bohannon, Davis Edwards (Rorri), Harris Edwards, and Xander Smith; and great-grandchildren include Arlo Smith, Raleigh Card, Boone Card, Zeke Card, Harper Card, Owen Card, and Evie Edwards. Larry was the publisher of The LaFollette Press for many years and an avid wordsmith, photographer (especially of wildflowers that he loved so much), golfer, and a story teller. He loved collecting grammar gremlins and funny sayings of his kids and grandkids. He and Julia taught precept Bible study for many years, and most recently, Larry was a Sunday school teacher of the Berean Class and Men's Bible Study teacher at West Park Baptist Church, where they have been part of the body of Christ since June 2007. He was a faithful, good and true friend, kind and loved by many. He will be truly missed by numerous family members and friends until we see him again in Heaven. A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, with a receiving of friends from 2 to 3 p.m. The service will follow at 3 p.m. at West Park Baptist Church, 8833 Middlebrook Pike in Knoxville, Tenn. In lieu of flowers, donations to West Park Baptist Church or the American Cancer Society are requested.
