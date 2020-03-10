December 24, 1925 - March 9, 2020 Howard Alexander Smith Jr., 94, of Newton, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020. Funeral arrangements will be announced by Bennett Funeral Service of Newton.
Service information
1:00PM-1:45PM
7878 NC Hwy 16
Newton, NC 28658
2:00PM
7878 NC Hwy 16
Newton, NC 28658
