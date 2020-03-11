December 24, 1925 - March 9, 2020 Howard Alexander Smith Jr., 94, of Newton, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020. A service to celebrate Howard's life will be held Wednesday, March 11, at 2 p.m., in the Chapel of Bennett Funeral Service in Newton. Burial with military honors by Catawba Valley Marine Corps League will follow at Eastview Cemetery in Newton. The family will receive friends from 1 to 1:45 p.m., at Bennett Funeral Service, prior to the service. www.bennettfuneralservice.com
