NEWTON Arven O. Smith Jr., 66, of Newton, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2019. A graveside service to celebrate Arven's life will be held Saturday, Oct. 12, at 11 a.m., at Catawba Memorial Park in Hickory. The family will receive friends following the graveside service. Mr. Smith's body will be available for viewing at Bennett Funeral Service in Conover until Saturday, Oct. 12, until 10 a.m. The Smith family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Conover, 828-465-2111.