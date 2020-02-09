January 24, 1941 - February 6, 2020 Jimmy Frank Smith, of Hickory, passed away Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020. Born in Mitchell County Jan. 24, 1941, he was the son of the late Barney Newton Smith and Elsie Willis Smith. He was the owner of a ceramic tile company and loved restoring old cars. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Gene Elbert Smith. Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Betty Moretz Smith; son, Jimmy Alan Smith and wife, Rosalba Ardila; and daughter, Valerie Wyatt. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 11, at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens in Hickory with Alan Connor officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 to 1:45 p.m., Tuesday, at Drum Funeral Home in Hickory, prior to the service. Drum Funeral Home of Hickory www.drumfh-hickory.com
