MAIDEN Evelyn Jones Smith, 90, of Maiden, passed away Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. A service to celebrate Evelyn's life will be held Wednesday, Sept. 25, at 4 p.m., at Mt. Ruhama Baptist Church in Maiden. The family will receive friends today (Tuesday, Sept. 24), from 6 to 8 p.m., at Mt. Ruhama Baptist Church. The Smith family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Conover, 828-465-2111
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
VIP HOSPITALITY PACKAGE GIVE-AWAY! Sponsored by: NC EDUCATION LOTTERY
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
Chapman Construction New construction/remodeling We build to suit. Land/ home pkgs. avail. Lic. General Contractor David Chapman. 828-403-0502, 828-403-0438
Kirby Maintenance New roofs Tear offs Shingle or metal Vinyl siding all types Window replacements Gutter installation Fully insured. Free estimatesmates 828-308-8412
KIRBY MAINTENANCE
VIP HOSPITALITY PACKAGE GIVE-AWAY! Sponsored by: NC EDUCATION LOTTERY