MAIDEN Evelyn Jones Smith, 90, of Maiden, passed away Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. A service to celebrate Evelyn's life will be held Wednesday, Sept. 25, at 4 p.m., at Mt. Ruhama Baptist Church in Maiden. The family will receive friends today (Tuesday, Sept. 24), from 6 to 8 p.m., at Mt. Ruhama Baptist Church. The Smith family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Conover, 828-465-2111