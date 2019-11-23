HICKORY Karen Collins Smart, 76, of Hickory, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. Karen was born Oct. 4, 1943 in Charleston, S.C. Karen was adopted as an infant by her loving parents, Clyde and Helen Bridgers Collins. Karen will be remembered as an avid tennis player and sports fan. Playing out of the Catawba Country Club, you could always find her on the tennis court, even playing in USTA tournaments. She was also a member of the 1986 Rock Barn NC State Tennis Champion team. Passionate about supporting her grandchildren and their sports endeavors, she was a fierce competitor. Her love of traveling and spending time with her friends playing bridge or heading to the beach was rivaled only by spending time with her family. Lover of dogs and good novels, Karen also enjoyed volunteering in the community, especially for tennis related USTA functions. She will be greatly missed by her rescue dogs, Chloe and Annie. A retired teacher of 22 years, Karen coached basketball and cheerleading in the Newton Conover school system. Early on, Karen received her associate's degree from Mitchell College. In addition to her parents, Karen was preceded in death by her grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Horace Bridgers of Florence, S.C., and Mr. and Mrs. John Collins of Dobson; her in-laws, Lucy and Everett Smart, and stepson, Scott O. Smart. Karen is survived by her husband of 43 years Belvin Smart,of Hickory; three children, Bradley Bolch (Doris), Neel Bolch (Kristy), Kristen Murphy (Michael); stepdaughter, Beth S. Fonnesu (Robert); and grandchildren, Sydney Austin, Anthony Fonnesu, Madison Bolch,Isabella Fonnesu, Hannah Bolch, Kalea Bolch, and Sam Bolch. A gathering of friends will be held at Bass Smith Funeral Home, Jack Bass Annex Sunday, Nov. 24. Guests will be received starting at 12:30 p.m., with services at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Catawba County, P.O. Box 63, Hickory, NC 28603; or The NC Tennis Association of Greensboro 2709 Henry St., Greensboro, NC 27405. The Smart family has entrusted arrangements to Bass-Smith Funeral Home, Hickory, NC. Condolences may be sent to www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com.
