December 14, 1959 - May 19, 2020 Sherry Lynn Sluss, 60, of Lincolnton, passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Bennett Funeral Service of Newton is serving the family.

Service information

May 27
Inurnment
Wednesday, May 27, 2020
4:00PM
Woodlawn Memorial Gardens
3120 Falling Creek Rd
Hickory, NC 28601
