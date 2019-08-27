DURHAM Mrs. Alma Chapman Sizemore, 83, of Durham, died Friday, Aug. 23, 2019. A celebration of life service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 31, at Adams Funeral Home Chapel in Taylorsville. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is serving the Sizemore family.

