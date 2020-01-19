TAYLORSVILLE Kevin "Mark" Sipes, 54, of Taylorsville, passed away at his residence, Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. He was born to William Richard and Judith Bryant Sipes in Caldwell County. Mark was of the Baptist faith, was a marine mechanic and was the owner and operator of Taylorsville Beach Boat Shop. Mark's passion was boats. In addition to his parents, those left to cherish the memories of Mark include his wife, Joan Wright Owen; one brother, Richard Sipes and wife, Crystal, of Taylorsville; and two nephews, Riley Sipes of Taylorsville and Matthew Kirby of Lenoir. Also left behind are special friends, Chris Parker, Kevin Hamlin of Taylorsville, and Graylon Gantt of Hickory. A visitation for the Sipes family will be held at Alexander Funeral Service, today (Sunday, Jan. 19), from 4 to 6 p.m. The funeral service will be held at Mountain Ridge Baptist Church, Monday, Jan. 20, at 2 p.m. The Rev. Mark Adams and the Rev. Sammy Kiser will be officiating. Burial will be held at Mountain Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service. Condolences may be sent at www.alexfuneralservice.com.