Fred Leonard Sipe Sr. MAIDEN Fred Leonard "Boone" Sipe Sr., 89, of Maiden, passed away Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. The funeral service will be held Wednesday, Oct. 23, at 4 p.m., at Lawing's Chapel Baptist Church in Maiden. The family will receive friends at the church from 3 to 3:45 p.m., prior to the service. Burke Mortuary in Maiden is serving the Sipe family.