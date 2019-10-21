Fred Leonard Sipe Sr. MAIDEN Fred Leonard "Boone" Sipe Sr., 89, of Maiden, passed away Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. The funeral service will be held Wednesday, Oct. 23, at 4 p.m., at Lawing's Chapel Baptist Church in Maiden. The family will receive friends at the church from 3 to 3:45 p.m., prior to the service. Burke Mortuary in Maiden is serving the Sipe family.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
