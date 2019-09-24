CONOVER Ned Eugene Sipe, 89, of Conover, passed away peacefully Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at Carolina Caring in Sherrills Ford. Born Jan. 6, 1930, in Catawba County, he was the son of the late Luther Eugene Sipe and Nannie Elizabeth Hahn Sipe. A loving husband, father and grandfather, Ned was a lifelong member of Mt. Zion Lutheran Church in Conover, where he had been active with Men in Mission. He was a brick mason and the former co-owner/operator of J&N Masonry. Ned was a veteran of the U.S. Army and loved to bowl, play horseshoes, water ski, plant fruit trees and work in his garden. He was a competitive marksman winning numerous awards from events across the country. Ned enjoyed collecting and working on Corvair automobiles and spending time with family and friends. In addition to his parents, Ned was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Marolyn Herman Sipe; son, Mark Herman Sipe; daughter, Julie Catherine Sipe Klutz; and a brother, Joe Sipe. Survivors include his daughter, Tina Sipe of Conover; and grandsons, Addison Mark Klutz (U.S. Army National Guard) of Raleigh, and Austin Charles Klutz of Boone. A memorial service will be held at 2:30 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 26, at Mt. Zion Lutheran Church, with the Rev. Scott Bollinger officiating. Inurnment with military rites will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church from 1:00 to 2:15 p.m., prior. Condolences may be sent to the Sipe family at www.drumfh-conover.com. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to Mt. Zion Lutheran Church, 4420 County Home Rd., Conover, NC 28613; or to Carolina Caring, 7473 Sherrills Ford Rd., Sherrills Ford, NC 28658. The Sipe family has entrusted funeral arrangements to Drum Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Conover.
