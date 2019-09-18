Geraldine Sims CATAWBA Geraldine Sims, 91, of Catawba, passed away Monday, Sept. 16, 2019. A graveside service to celebrate Geraldine's life will be held Thursday, Sept. 19, at 3:30 p.m., at Providence Cemetery in Catawba. The family will receive friends at the cemetery following the service. The Sims family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Conover, 828-465-2111.